Sreesanth Appalled By Kerala Youth Congress' Disgraceful Act Shaming Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Sreesanth condemned the 'disgraceful act' by Kerala Congress 'hoodlums' who poured ink on Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and claimed that they had 'hurt 130 crore Indians' by this act. Members of the Kerala Youth Congress resorted to pouring black oil on Sachin Tendulkar's picture after the Bharat Ratna tweeted against the meddling of foreign personalities in the ongoing farmers' stir. Taking to Twitter, Sreesanth revealed that he was appaled by the act of the Congress workers and that he stood with the people of Kerala in condemning this act.

Appalled by the disgraceful act by @INCKerala hoodlums.

By pouring ink on the god of Cricket, legend & Bharat Ratna, @sachin_rt, they have hurt the feelings of 130 Crore

I stand with the people of Kerala in condemning this act.#KeralaWithSachin #NationWithSachin. — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 6, 2021

READ | Sachin Tendulkar Takes Strong Stand On Rihanna & Co; 'can Be Spectators Not Participants'

The 2011 World Cup winner mentioned that 'Sachin Paaji is an emotion' and giving further clarification on the same, he wrote that Sachin is the reason many boys like him aspired to play for India at the highest level. Furthermore, the Kerala speedster added that no words can express his love and gratitude for the Little Master. Sreesanth concluded by thanking the legendary batsman for being born in India and then added that Tendulkar has and will always always be the pride of India.

Sachin Paaji is an emotion. He’s the reason many boys like me aspired to play for our country. No words can express my love nd gratitude for @sachin_rt paaji. Thank u for being born in India. U have and u will always be the pride of India. #IStandWithSachin #NationWithSachin — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 6, 2021

READ | 'Sachin Is An Emotion': Sreesanth Hails Tendulkar For Inspiring Boys To Play For India

The batting maestro has been subject to extensive criticism by several factions for calling out the propaganda by 'external forces'. Following Tendulkar, several members of the cricket fraternity had tweeted against the wading in of foreign personalities including pop-sensation Rihanna and environment activist Greta Thunberg. However, Sachin Tendulkar received enormous backing from his fans on Saturday as #NationWithSachin became one of the top trends on social media

Earlier on Saturday, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari also hit out at the former India cricketer and said that the government fielded people like Sachin Tendulkar to counter Greta Thunberg or Rihanna, adding that the farmers do not even know who these people are. Speaking to news agency ANI, Tiwari said, "Farmers do not understand Twitter. These Twitter politics has started recently and everyone is doing it. Farmers living in villages have no information about Twitter. They do not know anything about Greta Thunberg or that singer (Rihanna) and against them, you have fielded Sachin Tendulkar."

Kerala: Members of Indian Youth Congress pour black oil on a cut-out of Sachin Tendulkar in Kochi, over his tweet on international personalities tweeting on #FarmLaws. pic.twitter.com/Vy2DYuDk15 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

READ | #NationWithSachin Becomes 1 Of The Top Trends As Fans Throng To Stand With Master Blaster

Sachin Tendulkar appeals for India to unite

On February 3, Tendulkar had tweeted that external forces can be spectators but not participants in India's internal affairs. His tweet came after Rihanna had shared a news story on the ongoing farmers' agitation in India and tweeted, "Why aren't we talking about this?" What followed was several personalities including Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris tweeting in support of the agitating farmers. In response, several cricketers and Bollywood personalities had tweeted against the meddling and called for unity in India, hoping for quick resolution of the ongoing impasse between the government and the farmers.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

READ | After Cong Smears Sachin's Posters With Oil, Fadnavis Asks 'Will Maha CM Tolerate This?'

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.