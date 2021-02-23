Fact Check: Has The Maharashtra Govt. Announced Lockdown From March 1, 2021?

Quick links:
A few days ago, a news clipping from tv9 Marathi stated that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced a lockdown in Maharashtra from March 1, 2021. The news clip also states that the lockdown would last for 15 days. In the news clip, the breaking news banner states that the whole country is observing a surge in the COVID-19 cases. This news has created a lot of confusion amongst the people in Maharashtra. Read on to know a detailed fact check report on Maharashtra lockdown news.
#BREAKING : à¤•à¥‹à¤°à¥‹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤—à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤•à¤¾à¤° à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¥‹à¤¯, à¤†à¤ªà¤£ à¤µà¤œà¤¾à¤¬à¤¾à¤•à¥€ à¤•à¤°à¥, à¤¸à¤‚à¤•à¤Ÿ à¤—à¤‚à¤à¥€à¤°, à¤ªà¤£ à¤¸à¤°à¤•à¤¾à¤° à¤–à¤‚à¤¬à¥€à¤°, à¤¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤¹à¥€ à¤–à¤¬à¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤˜à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤†à¤®à¥à¤¹à¥€ à¤œà¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¥€ - à¤®à¥à¤–à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤‰à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤µ à¤ à¤¾à¤•à¤°à¥‡ pic.twitter.com/sPVbr40oCC— TV9 Marathi (@TV9Marathi) March 22, 2020
CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the state https://t.co/aU3H6umKzm— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) February 21, 2021
Take a look at the number of people searching for the authenticity of the news. The maximum number of searches regarding "Marashtra lockdown from March 1" has been done on February 21. Take a look at the Google Trends snippet proving the popularity of this forged Whatsapp forward stating Maharashtra lockdown from March 1, 2021.
