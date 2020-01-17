Karnataka Health Minister Slams Congress For Allegedly Backing SDPI, PFI Over CAA Violence

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramalu on Friday alleged that the Congress extends its support to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI) to disrupt peace in the state. This comes after six SDPI supporters were arrested pertaining to an attack on a BJP-RSS follower during a pro-CAA rally in the state in December.

'Congress tries to disrupt peace with the help of SDPI and PFI'

Speaking to news agency ANI, the BJP leader claimed that the Congress party completely supports SDPI and PFI. Srirmalu alleged that whenever the party does not get power, they try to disrupt the peace with the help of SDPI and PFI. He stated that he will extend a proposition in the Karnataka Assembly to ban these organisations in Karnataka.

Furthermore, he added that when he was an MP, he had already demanded a ban on SDPI and PFI. Sriramalu also said that along with him, Shobha Karandlaje and BS Yediyurappa had met then Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi and given a memorandum to ban the organisations.

A case has been registered against the six SDPI supporters arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPL). The Bengaluru Police is also constituting a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, Bhaskar Rao on Friday said that there were six people belonging to the SDPI who had come to carry out attacks on leaders supporting CAA. The Police Commissioner also added that the people arrested were being paid Rs 10,000 to create ruckus in the city. Furthermore, Rao stated that the case will now be handled by the Anti-Terror Unit.

Besides B Sriramalu, Karnataka Minister Jagadish Shettar had also called for a ban on SDPI on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Shettar alleged that the SDPI has always been denying their involvement but it has been proved now. He added that SDPI should be banned because they have always had a hand in anti-social activities and the Indian government should take note of this.

Kerala BJP Secretary Attacked By SDPI Workers

BJP secretary AK Nazeer, on Sunday, was attacked by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers for attending a pro-CAA public meeting. The leader was attacked while offering namaz outside a mosque in Kerala's Nedumkandam in Idukki district after he attended the meeting, according to Kerala police.

Media sources report that the leader was kicked and allegedly thrashed with furniture for over 15 minutes, before the mosque's Imam intervened.

(With ANI inputs)