Pinarayi Vijayan: 'Kerala Won't Implement Any Act Backed By RSS'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday reiterated his disapproval over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said that the state will not implement any Act backed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). While addressing a public meeting, Vijayan also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a "lame excuse" that NRC was not discussed despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah making clear that it will be implemented across the country.

"Prime Minister Modi gave a lame excuse that NRC was not even discussed. But Home Minister Amit Shah had made clear that it will be implemented across the country. Any act in our country should be constitutional. Kerala will not implement any act that has RSS behind it," Vijayan said.

"From its inception, the RSS has a policy that India shouldn't be a secular country. For that, they are implementing various policies. Their internal enemies are Muslims, Christians and Communists. Former RSS chief Golwalkar has laid down ways on how to eliminate enemies in his book. These are on similar lines like that of Hitler. It is due to this policy of RSS, Modi government is implementing various acts," he added. The Kerala Chief Minister further said that people from all walks of life have joined the protest against CAA.

Kerala CM writes to CMs of 11 states

The Kerala Chief Minister had earlier written to his counterpart in 11 states that have refused to implement National Register of Citizens (NRC). Vijayan had stated that Kerala has passed a resolution in the Assembly requesting the Central government to repeal the CAA, and urged other states to do the same.

In yet another ironic unity between the traditional bitter rivals, the left and the TMC, Vijayan had reached out to even Mamata Banerjee to affiliate over the opposition of CAA and NRC. "The need of the hour is unity among all Indians who wish to protect and preserve our cherished values of democracy and secularism. People from various cross-sections of the society, irrespective of any differences they might have, need to stand united in preserving the basic tenets of the polity which forms the cornerstone of Indian democracy. We are sure that our unity in diversity, which has stood the test of times will ultimately emerge stronger".

(With Inputs from ANI)

Picture credit: PTI