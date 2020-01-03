Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes To CMs Of 11 States Urging To Pass Anti-CAA Resolution

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to his counterpart in 11 states who have declared to not allow National Register of Citizens (NRC). Vijayan has stated that Kerala has passed a resolution in the assembly requesting the central government to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 and urged other states to do the same.

READ | CAA 'unnecessary' Legislation, Will Impact Both Hindus And Muslims: Kejriwal

The letter written to chief ministers like Mamata Banerjee, Amarinder Singh, Arvind Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar, Kamal Nath, Uddhav Thackeray and others also drew their attention to the Kerala government’s decision to halt all activities relating to National Population Register (NPR) after apprehension over it was observed. "Kerala has decided to address the apprehensions about NRC and that the preparation of NPR will lead to NRC by staying all activities in the state".

READ | Amit Shah Slams CM Gehlot, Says No Courage To Implement CAA Due To Vote Bank Politics

Kerala CM reaches out to Mamata Banerjee

In yet another ironic unity between the traditional bitter rivals, the left and the TMC, Vijayan reached out to even Mamata Banerjee to affiliate over the opposition of CAA and NRC. "The need of the hour is unity among all Indians who wish to protect and preserve our cherished values of democracy and secularism. People from various cross-sections of the society, irrespective of any differences they might have, need to stand united in preserving the basic tenets of the polity which forms the cornerstone of Indian democracy. We are sure that our unity in diversity, which has stood the test of times will ultimately emerge stronger".

READ | 'Will Translate It To Italian, Read It': Amit Shah Challenges Rahul Gandhi To CAA Debate

The Kerala assembly was the first state in the country to pass a resolution supported by all legislators with the exception of the lone BJP MLA O Rajagopalan, opposing the contentious CAA law passed by the Indian parliament and ratified by the president. CM Vijayan, on the floor of the house, had called it ‘an act that is part of a larger agenda against Muslims’. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress had seconded the resolution.

READ | Shocking: 'Pakistan Zindabad' Sloganeering Over CAA In Meerut, One Arrested

Vijayan’s letter to the 11 CM’s exhorts them to also consider a similar move against CAA. "In this regard, kind attention is drawn to the resolution passed by the Kerala assembly on December 31, 2019, expressing its concern regarding the impact the CAA will have on our nation's secular credentials. The resolution requested the central government to repeal the CAA, 2019. States, which have the opinion that CAA should be repealed can also consider similar steps so that it will be an eye-opener to the proponents of the CAA and the NRC", said the letter.