Kerala: Congress Urges PM Modi To Take Action Against KT Jaleel Over Gold Smuggling Links

Congress MP and the United Democratic Front (UDF) Convener Benny Behanan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to take action against Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010 for receiving contribution from the UAE Consular General despite being a representative of the state legislature. This comes after reports of KT Jaleel's involvement in the gold smuggling case surfaced earlier. The Minister was allegedly in contact with key accused Swapna Suresh and had made several phone calls to her.

"It has come out in the media that Kerala Minister KT Jaleel had made several phone calls to Swapna Suresh, who is the prime suspect in the gold smuggling case which was unearthed while examining diplomatic baggage which was brought from UAE in the name of Attache of the Consulate. While explaining about the calls, the minister had stated that they were made in regard to the food kits (Ramzan kits) worth Rs 5 Lakh sponsored by UAE Consular General," Behanan wrote.

Requesting the Prime Minister to consider aspects related to the case and take appropriate action, Behanan added, "As per the provisions of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010, acceptance of any foreign contribution in any currency by a member of any legislature is prohibited under section 3 of the Act. The conduct of the Minister is punishable under section 35 of the Act with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 5 years or with fine or with both."

The Congress party on Friday moved a no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala in the backdrop of the Gold Smuggling case. In the letter addressed to the Secretary of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, Congress leader V. D. Satheesan read that the Congress-led UDF expresses 'no confidence' in the CPI(M) led government in the state adding that they would want to move a resolution against the Pinarayi Government in the Kerala assembly.

This comes shortly after the Congress-led UDF demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister after the role of top bureaucrats and government officials including the ex-principal Secretary was exposed in the Kerala Gold smuggling case.

NIA continues investigation

The NIA had took over the case after Centre's nod on July 9. The investigative agency will probe whether the gold smuggling was linked to activities detrimental to national security. The agency has slapped various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against the accused — Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair — in the case. Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair have been sent to NIA custody for eight days. NIA has moved the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue a Blue Corner Notice against Faizal Fareed.

During a hearing, the NIA informed the special court that Suresh and Nair forged the seal and emblem of the UAE Embassy to commit the crime. Moreover, it argued that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purpose, but for terror activities. Suresh and Nair shall remain in NIA custody till July 21.

