Kerala Gold Smuggling: CM Vijayan Writes To PM, Urges Central Investigation In The Case

As the Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) continues to feel tremors of the gold smuggling case, CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his 'immediate intervention' and stated that an investigation by central agencies in the case is the 'need of the hour.' The Chief Minister has assured all necessary assistance by the state government and urged for an 'effective and coordinated' investigation. Earlier in the day, CBI had sought a preliminary report from the Customs in the case.

In his letter to PM Modi, Vijayan said, "The fact that the attempt to smuggle huge quantity of gold was concealed in diplomatic baggage makes the matter extremely serious. It is learnt that customs officials are conducting inquiry into the incident. The case has serious implications as this undermines the economy of the nation."

"It is requested that an effective and coordinated investigation into this incident by all central agencies concerned is the need of the hour. The scope of the probe should cover all aspects from the source to the end utilization. Every link of this crime should be unravelled so that such incidents do not recur." the Chief Minister added.

Congress Writes To PM Modi

Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, on Tuesday, also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention into the probe of the state's Chief Minister's Office over its alleged role in gold smuggling.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Chennithala highlighted the entire matter and stated that the 'nefarious act' has implications on India's national security and the potential to 'irreparably damage' the age-old ties between India and the UAE. "The main accused in this smuggling case Ms Swapna Suresh has been appointed by the Government of Kerala, disregarding reports of state intelligence against her and notwithstanding an investigation against her by the Crime Branch of Kerala Police. It proves her deep-rooted links with the power centres at the office of Chief Minister of Kerala," Chennithala wrote.

Kerala gold smuggling racket

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Swapna has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh came under the scanner.

