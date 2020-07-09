Kerala Gold Smuggling: Opposition Take To Streets Demanding CM's Resignation, Effigy Burnt

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has demanded immediate resignation of state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling scandal. Raising a similar demand, youth wings of the Congress and the BJP have also carried out marches in the state. On Thursday, Youth Congress members carried out a march from various parts of Thiruvananthapuram to the Chief Minister's residence, but were stopped by the police amid the Coronavirus forced lockdown in the state.

In Vazhayila, Youth Congress workers burned an effigy of Pinarayi Vijayan as the close links between the CM and key accused Swapna Suresh emerged. Congress' Chennithala has alleged that the CM is trying to shield the suspects in the gold smuggling case. Carrying out a morcha in Palakkad, demanding Vijayan's resignation, Yuva Morcha clashed with the police. The protestors were arrested and a similar incident was witnessed in Kollam as well. BJP State President K Surendran has alleged that the CM is yet to order any probe even after the links of Swapna Suresh to the CMO have emerged.

Link between Swapna and CM's Secretary is now revealed. CM @vijayanpinarayi must resign for impartial probe in #goldsmuggling case which has international ramifications! Mere removal of Sivansankar won't be enough to exonerate CM from this case#PinarayiMustAnswer #CorruptLDFGovt pic.twitter.com/L1GiyGUjVk — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) July 8, 2020

As the Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) continues to feel tremors of the gold smuggling case, CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his 'immediate intervention' and stated that an investigation by central agencies in the case is the 'need of the hour.' The Chief Minister assured all necessary assistance by the state government and urged for an 'effective and coordinated' investigation. Earlier, CBI had sought a preliminary report from the Customs in the case.

"It is requested that an effective and coordinated investigation into this incident by all central agencies concerned is the need of the hour. The scope of the probe should cover all aspects from the source to the end utilization. Every link of this crime should be unravelled so that such incidents do not recur." the Chief Minister wrote.

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Swapna has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh came under the scanner.

