Kerala Gold Smuggling: Swapna Suresh & Sandeep Nair Sent To 8-day NIA Custody

On Monday, a special NIA court in Kochi remanded Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, accused in the gold smuggling case, to NIA custody for 8 days. This comes a day after the court had sent the accused to judicial remand while they were awaiting the result of their COVID-19 tests. Earlier in the day, both Suresh and Nair tested negative for the novel coronavirus and were brought to Kochi from the quarantine centre in Thrissur.

During the hearing, the NIA informed the special court that Suresh and Nair forged the seal and emblem of the UAE Embassy to commit the crime. Moreover, it argued that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purpose, but for terror activities. Suresh and Nair shall remain in NIA custody till July 21.

Kerala: Special NIA court in Kochi sends Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, accused in #KeralaGoldScandal case, to 8-day NIA custody. — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

Read: Kerala Gold Smuggling: Custom Officials Records 3rd Accused Fazil Fareed's Statement

Kerala gold smuggling case

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Swapna has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh came under the scanner.

Read: Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Accused Sandeep Nair, Swapna Suresh At NIA's Office

NIA takes over probe

After the NIA took over the case, it registered an FIR against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others. Various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 were slapped against the aforesaid individuals. Suresh and Nair were nabbed by the NIA from Bengaluru on July 11. The investigative agency will probe whether the gold smuggling was linked to activities detrimental to national security. Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has welcomed the timely intervention of the Centre.

Read: 'Custodial Interrogation Unnecessary, Nothing To Disclose', Says Swapna Suresh's Bail Plea