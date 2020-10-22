Kerala LoP Ramesh Chennithala Demands Judicial Probe Into Deaths In COVID-19 Hospitals

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has demanded a comprehensive judicial probe into deaths in COVID-19 hospitals which have been attributed to alleged medical negligence and ill-treatment. Chennithala has alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the state is attempting to suppress the negligence and that the hospital conditions are 'pathetic'. Bring several cases of medical apathy to light, Chennithala demanded a judicial probe and compensation for the family of the deceased.

"Kerala is witnessing a string of cases of medical negligence, and what is even more shocking is that the LDF government is trying to hide this from the general public and silencing people who raise their voice against this. The Kalamassery Medical College saw the death of a patient solely because his tube was not connected to a ventilator," Chennithala told ANi on Thursday.

He further said, "One patient was infested with worms in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Another patient's family in Kollam was not even informed of his death for four days. Are these what we are to expect from Kerala that boasts to be number one in India?"

Kerala CM reacts to COVID criticism

After Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan hit out at the Kerala Government over the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded to the criticism saying that the nation should take his remark in a "constructive way." The Kerala CM remarked that India was looking forward to many festivals in the coming months and that it was important to "not let our guards down."

The Kerala CM, however, did not mince his words when it comes to opposition parties. Slamming them for using the Health Minister's remarks as an opportunity to hit out at Kerala he said, "Some people are trying to defame Kerala without understanding facts regarding COVID-19 containment by state govt. Kerala was the first state to report COVID in India and at that stage, we contained it successfully. We were the first state to come up with COVID protocol."

Around 2.67 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kerala so far, while the infection count has almost reached the 3.50 lakh mark with 8,369 fresh cases on Wednesday, the state government said. The toll has climbed to 1,232 with 26 fatalities. As many as 7,262 got infected through contact and the source of infection of 883 people is not yet known. 62,030 samples were tested on Wednesday, and results of 6,839 people had returned negative, with recoveries touching 2,67,082, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release. The total infections have climbed to 3,48,791 with the addition of the fresh cases.

