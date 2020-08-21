Kerala Oppn To Move No-confidence Motion Against Vijayan Govt On Aug 24: Congress

The Congress-led Opposition will move a no-confidence motion in the Kerala Legislative Assembly against the Pinarayi Vijayan government on 24 August for what the Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has alleged 'rampant corruption' during the Coronavirus crisis and the last four years.

"We will be bringing a no-confidence motion against the state government in the Assembly on Monday. We are demanding the resignation of Kerala CM because of rampant corruption on the pretext of COVID-19 and during the last four years. That's why are moving a no-confidence motion in the 1-day long session of the assembly on 24 August," ANI quoted Ramesh Chennithala as saying.

Life Mission-Swapna Suresh link?

This came after local media reported that the Kerala government has started reviewing the files related to its Life Mission programme, a housing project for the poor, after it surfaced that the gold smuggling accused, Swapna Suresh, received a hefty amount as a bribe for the project. Vijayan’s office started reviewing the files related to the project, which are currently under the Local Self Government Department (LSGD), Finance, and Law departments.

Reports also say the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the UAE-based Red Crescent and the Kerala government, which was signed in July 2019, has come under scrutiny. The Red Crescent had signed the MoU with the state government for sponsoring projects (including houses and health centres) worth Rs 20 crore through Life Mission. Although the MoU makes no mention about any builder, the Kochi-based Unitac Builders and Developers bagged the contract with the help of Swapna and Sandeep Nair, another accused in the gold smuggling case.

It is alleged that Swapna acted as an intermediary between Red Crescent and the Unitac Builders to build an apartment complex, which is meant for the landless and homeless people as part of the Life Mission, in Thrissur’s Wadakkanchery.

'CM has no moral authority, should resign'

In a series of tweets, Ramesh Chennithala alleged that CM Pinarayi Vijayan is lying to people on illegal deals behind Life Mission. "It has now become clear that #CorruptLDFGovt was involved in every stage of the deal between Red Crescent and Unitac," he said.

According to the Congress leader, Unitac had submitted a project proposal on Life Mission and in a letter to Red Crescent, Life Mission CEO UV Jose had asked the UAE-based firm to accept the proposal. Neither LSGD nor Law department were given enough time to review the MOU, he alleged.

"CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s media advisor has revealed details of the illegal deal through the party channel. Finance and Law ministers backed these revelations, which prove that govt knew these beforehand," Chennithala said. He called the CMO's review of Life Mission files "just another futile attempt" to show people that Vijayan, who is also the body's chairman, was unaware of the developments.

Moreover, the Congress leader said the CM has no moral authority to continue in office and should resign. He demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged scams and informed that Opposition UDF workers will hold ward-level Satyagraha on August 27.

Liar CM @vijayanpinarayi has no moral authority to continue in office. Demanding CBI inquiry into the scams and CM’s resignation, UDF workers will conduct ward-level Satyagraha on August 27.#SpeakUpKerala #CorruptLDFGovt



5/5 — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) August 21, 2020

Opposition parties have already turned up the heat on the Left front government over the high-profile gold smuggling case. The latest tussle comes a year before Kerala heads to polls.

