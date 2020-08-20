Kerala-based Tech Incubator 'Maker Village' Signs MoU With Indian Navy

Maker Village, a Kochi-based tech incubator, inducted as an official partner with the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) of the Ministry of Defence, Government of India has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Navy. The MoU was signed in New Delhi during the launch of National Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh through a webinar. The MoU was signed by the Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ashok Kumar, and CEO of Maker Village Prasad Balakrishnan Nair.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries were also present at the event. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Prasad said, “Through this MoU, we look forward to deliver 25 strategic projects to Indian Navy by this year. This will also engage dozens of talents to build projects for national security and safety.”

Navy to assist Maker Village

As per the framework, Maker Village will focus on meeting the specific requirement of The Navy through innovative methods and promote research in specific areas. As per the release, the Navy will assist Maker Village in the development of assigned products by critically examining the product at the development stage, helping in demonstration trials, and providing feedback.

Maker Village will play a leadership role to undertake research projects of the Navy by pooling diverse domain expertise and competencies.

Currently, the incubator is piloting four strategic projects for various arms of defence and security establishments. Three innovations have already been developed and have been handed over to various DRDO labs. Along with Maker India, the Indian Navy signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), Raksha Shakti University (RSU), Gujarat and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM). The NIIO is a three-tiered organisation.

Naval Technology Acceleration Council (N-TAC) will bring together the twin aspects of innovation and indigenisation and provide apex level directives. A working group under the N-TAC will implement the projects. A Technology Development Acceleration Cell (TDAC) has also been created for induction of emerging disruptive technology in an accelerated time frame.

Indian Navy already has a functional Directorate of Indigenisation (DoI) and the new structures created will build upon the ongoing indigenisation initiatives, as well as focus on innovation.

