Kerala Polls: K Surendran slams LDF & UDF Over Corruption Cases; Alleges 'secret Alliance'

Ahead of the local body polls in Kerala, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran on Friday hit out at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) alleging that they were 'working together' to tide over the corruption allegations that had been levelled against them. Slamming the LDF for its alleged involvement in the gold smuggling scam and the UDF for the financial fraud allegations levelled against two of its Muslim League leaders, Surendran stated that the two were trying to arrive at a 'settlement', by entering into a 'secret alliance' to win the local polls.

"UDF is on its back foot as two Muslim League leaders, MLA MC Kamaruddin and MLA KM Shaji, are facing serious corruption charges. Kamaruddin is accused in a financial fraud worth hundreds of crores and Shaji is being probed for disproportionate assets case," he said.

"The LDF is facing a series of corruption cases including gold smuggling and the Life Mission scam. Now both fronts are trying to save their skin by forging a secret alliance in which Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty has the main role. Both LDF and UDF are trying to hoodwink people in local body polls," the BJP leader added.

Read: 'Swapna Suresh Is My Relative,' Admits Kerala Liquor Baron & Millionaire Biju Ramesh

Read: Kerala Chief Minister In Trouble? 'CMO Team Fully Aware' Of Gold Smuggling, Swapna Admits

Kerala local body polls

Kerala's local body polls will be held in three phases from December 8 to December 14. The first phase of the polls will be held on December 8 in five districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathnamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki. The second will be on December 10 at Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad. The third phase on December 14 will be in the remaining four districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. The counting of votes will take place on December 16.

Read: AAP Appoints State Election Committee For Kerala Local Body Polls

Read: 'Kerala Gold Smugglers Frequented CM's Office, Have Close Links With Him': BJP's Surendran

(With Agency Inputs; Image credits- BJP Keralam/Facebook)