Kerala: UDF Slams Isaac For 'diverting Attention' From Scams Amid Row Over CAG Report

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Sunday hit out at Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, alleging that he had played 'puppet' to help gold scam accused Swapna Suresh and money-laundering accused Bineesh Kodiyeri and was now trying to 'divert attention' by creating a row over the CAG report on Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

"I only sympathise with Thomas Isaac, who plays the puppet, to help Swapna Suresh, the gold smuggler, and Bineesh Kodiyeri, who is embroiled in a drug smuggling case. Isaac has become a man who does not hesitate to degrade anyone with his political malice," said LOP Ramesh Chennithala said.

"The CAG report has not yet been released. Not a single minister in the history of Kerala or India has leaked the CAG report. Before the report was tabled in the Assembly, the Minister himself released it, insulting the Assembly and violating the rights of the Assembly. Violation of the Constitution by a minister who has been sworn in since the Constitution is a serious problem," he added.

This comes after Issac on Saturday held a press conference, accusing the BJP-led Centre and the UDF of together 'sabotaging' the developmental activities in Kerala claiming that they were misusing central agencies and Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). "Vested-interest parties are using the CAG for destroying Kerala's developmental projects. Congress and BJP are engaged in a big conspiracy against the developmental activities in Kerala with the support of the central government," he said

Slamming him over his statements Ramesh said, "No wonder Thomas Isaac says so. Here it is said that the Constitution of India does not apply to the Left government in Kerala, constitutional institutions do not apply and laws and regulations do not apply. For that, Kerala is not a communist republic as I said earlier."

(With Agency Inputs; PTI Image)