Kerala Gets Child-friendly Center' At Police Stations So Children Can Register Complaints

Kerala Director-General of Police Loknath Behera inaugurated child-friendly centres at 15 police stations in the state on Saturday. These child-friendly Kerala police stations are aimed at ensuring that children feel comfortable to lodge complaints without any fear. Several other senior police personnel also attended the event via video conferencing.

Speaking at the event DGP Loknath Behera said, "Kerala Police are trying to create an atmosphere in the police stations where children can come to lodge complaints without any fear."

Kerala gets Child-Friendly police stations

The child-friendly centres inaugurated by DGP Loknath Behera across the state are located at Chadayamangalam, Pathanapuram, Anchal in Kollam district, Infopark police station, Cyber Police Station, Women's Police Station in Ernakulam Ottapalam, Malampuzha in Palakkad district, Nilambur, Tanur, Changaramkulam in Malappuram district, Adhoor, Rajapuram, Badiyadukka in Kasaragod district as well as one in Panur in Kannur district. Behera informed that the system of child-friendly police stations will be launched at about 12 more police station in the coming three months while adding that the Kerala Police aims to develop child-friendly centres at all the police stations across the state.

The concept of child-friendly centres at police stations was launch in 2006 in Kerala. Aimed at ensuring that the kids who accompany people to the police station, these centres aid children and others to understand how a police station works as well as the work profile of police personnel. These centre will fill the void between the community, children and the police officials.

The Kerala Police chief also inaugurated an initiative undertaken by the police to reach out to the children who are failed in class 10th and 12th and help them re-appear for the examination. In the last year, 522 students who failed in 10th exams were trained and educated by the police personnel to write the exams under the initiative of which 465 passed in all subjects. The Kerala DGP also inaugurated another new project named 'Puthanuduppum Pusthakavum' aimed at finding out the children in need and provide them with essentials including clothes, books as well as study materials. The Student Police Cadet Volunteer Core, which is formed to include the alumni who have undergone student police cadet training, will undertake the task and implement the project. Behera also awarded the winners of short film and photography competitions, which was organised on the National Police Memorial Day, prizes.

(With inputs from ANI)