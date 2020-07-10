'Sure, Pure & Secure': PM Modi Inaugurates Asia's Largest 750 MW Solar Power Project In MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Asia's largest 750 MW solar power project set at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing. He said that solar energy is the pure form of energy and would help the country towards achieving "Aatmanirbharta" (self-reliance).

'Solar power is sure, pure and secure'

"Not just for the present, solar energy will be a medium of energy needs of the 21st century because solar power is sure, pure, and secure. It is sure because the sun would shine throughout the world; it is secure because solar energy rather than polluting the environment, helps in replenishing it and it is secure because it is a testimony and inspiration towards 'aatmanirbharta'," the Prime Minister said in his address.

सौर ऊर्जा आज की ही नहीं बल्कि 21वीं सदी की ऊर्जा ज़रूरतों का एक बड़ा माध्यम होने वाला है।

क्योंकि सौर ऊर्जा, Sure है, Pure है और Secure है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 10, 2020

The Rewa solar power plant will not only supply power to Madhya Pradesh, but also to the Delhi Metro, PM Modi said. This Rewa project comprises three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500-hectare plot of land situated inside a Solar Park (total area 1500 hectare).

'The economy is a pivotal part of it'

"It is important that if we want to become Atmanirbhar Bharat, then we would have to be 'Aatmanirbhar' in the field of electricity as well. When we speak of self-reliance and progress, the economy is a pivotal part of it. The whole world is in a conundrum that whether to focus on the environment or focus on the economy," he said. The Prime Minister further said that the schemes launched by the Centre are keeping environmental protection as a top priority.

The Solar Park was developed by the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), a joint venture company of Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (MPUVN), and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a Central Public Sector Undertaking. Central financial assistance of Rs 138 crore has been provided to RUMSL for the development of the solar park.

