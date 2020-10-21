'Khadse Telling Half-truths': Fadnavis Downplays Leader's Exit, Sees No Impact In Jalgaon

In his first response to Eknath Khadse's exit from BJP, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday stated that it was an "extremely unfortunate" decision. Flanked by Pankaja Munde and other BJP leaders, Fadnavis informed the media in Aurangabad that Khadse should have apprised the party's central leadership of his grievances. While refusing to directly react to Khadse's accusations, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly hinted that he was being unnecessarily blamed.

Downplaying the impact of the ex-Muktainagar MLA joining NCP, he asserted that BJP is a big party with a strong organization. Maintaining that BJP has a strong base in the Jalgaon district, Fadnavis predicted that the people of the region would continue to back his party. Moreover, he dismissed the possibility of sitting BJP MLAs switching over to NCP.

Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "The resignation of Eknath Khadse is extremely unfortunate. It would have been better if he didn't tender his resignation. If he had some grievances against me, then he should have complained to the leadership. He is telling half-truths. I do not want to talk about it now."

Khadse pins blame on Fadnavis

Elected to the Maharashtra Assembly from the Muktainagar constituency for six consecutive terms till 2019, Eknath Khadse is credited for helping BJP establish a strong base in northern Maharashtra. Earlier in the day, he ended months of speculation by sending his resignation letter to Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. Addressing a press conference, he solely held Fadnavis responsible for his exit from the party.

Stressing that he had no problems with BJP or its central leadership, Khadse said that he was asked to resign as a Minister in 2016 on the insistence of only Fadnavis. He claimed that even the opposition parties had not demanded an inquiry against him. Recalling his 4 decades-long association with BJP, the ex-Muktainagar MLA lashed out at the low-level politics allegedly perpetuated by Fadnavis since 2016. Khadse also confirmed that he shall join NCP on October 23. As per reports, he might be nominated to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

