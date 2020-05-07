'KMC Board Order In My Name, I'm Not Aware' Says West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

A day after the West Bengal Government announced that a 14 member board of administrators was formed to overlook the administrative duties of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Jagdeep Dhankhar, the state's Governor said that he was not informed about the decision. The Governor also stated that moreover, he was not even consulted by the state government.

"The notification dated May 06, about Kolkata Municipal Corporation is yet to be made available. From every consideration, this should have been sent to Raj Bhawan without delay. his notification is widely in circulation in media. Chief Secretary called upon to urgently forward notification May 06 as also the entire decision-making process, including the authority that has taken this decision. Priority be given its constitutional repercussions impacting bodies subject to Part IX-A of Constitution." tweeted the Governor on Thursday.

'No consultation or information'

A board of administrators is to be led by Bengal municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim, which will take over Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Friday. The 5-year tenure of the elected mayor-in-council ends on Thursday. As the civic election cannot be held during the lockdown, the former Mayor led board will function to ensure civic essential services are not impeded in the city.

The Governor stated that the order of the board's formation was in his name, but he was not even consulted. Dhankhar wrote,"Appreciating sentiments of people ignoring a lot- surely can’t compromise on the constitution. Order in my name-am not aware. No consultation or information. Where are we heading! Defiance to central directives unfortunate. Time for change-act as per law for the sake of people."

Not only did he tweet and show his dissatisfaction, but Jagdeep Dhankhar has also asked the Chief Secretary to urgently forward notification of May 6.

