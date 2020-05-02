'Give Up COVID-19 Data Cover-up': Guv Dhankhar Lambasts CM Mamata Over COVID Mismatch

Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar has lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly concealing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar has lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly concealing the COVID-19 situation in the state. The governor has cited some numbers alleging a massive mismatch in the figures given by the State government. Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar pointed out that the health bulletin was not given on May 1, the last health bulletin presented by the state was on April 30. 

The governor and the West Bengal CM had been at loggerheads as the state government had come under fire from the opposition several times over allegations of suppression of official data regarding the Covid-19 infected patients in the state. The opposition had alleged a ploy to mislead the people into believing that Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee has controlled the infection and death rates in the state as elections are approaching, a charge the which has been vehemently denied by the TMC-led state government.

