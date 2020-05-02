'Give Up COVID-19 Data Cover-up': Guv Dhankhar Lambasts CM Mamata Over COVID Mismatch

Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar has lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly concealing the COVID-19 situation in the state. The governor has cited some numbers alleging a massive mismatch in the figures given by the State government. Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar pointed out that the health bulletin was not given on May 1, the last health bulletin presented by the state was on April 30.

Give up ‘ Covid-19 data cover up operation’ ⁦@MamataOfficial and share it transparently.



Health bulletin 30/4 No of Active Covid cases 572. No health bulletin on May 1 !!



Information to central Government No of cases 931. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/LOUIggYqYa — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 2, 2020

Gap between 572 and 931 not reconcilable even if recovered/dead r considered



Coordination lack awful when people r suffering untold miseries



For way forward @MamataOfficial withdraw ‘political parties r vultures in wait of dead bodies’ and take all on board.(2/2) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 2, 2020

The governor and the West Bengal CM had been at loggerheads as the state government had come under fire from the opposition several times over allegations of suppression of official data regarding the Covid-19 infected patients in the state. The opposition had alleged a ploy to mislead the people into believing that Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee has controlled the infection and death rates in the state as elections are approaching, a charge the which has been vehemently denied by the TMC-led state government.