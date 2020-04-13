'Urge CM Mamata Banerjee To End Lockdown With Raj Bhawan': WB Governor Dhankhar Amid Covid

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar took Twitter to show his displeasure with the Bengal Government on Monday morning. He lashed out on the government, asking the Chief Minister to end the 'lockdown' with his office, Raj Bhawan.

"Urge Mamata Banerjee to end Lockdown with Raj Bhawan. We are in combat mode Corona Pandemic and must act in togetherness in State interest. MHA warnings must lead to a correctional approach. Officials are held accountable for lapses of SocialDistancing and religious congregations", read the statement issued by Jagdeep Dhankar on Twitter.

Urge @MamataOfficial to end Lockdown with Raj Bhawan.



We are in combat mode #CoronaPandemic and must act in togetherness in State interest.



MHA warnings must lead to correctional approach.



Officials be held accountable for lapses #SocialDistancing and religious congregations. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 13, 2020

MHA warns Bengal govt

The tweet also speaks of the Ministry of Home Affairs 'warnings' to the state in violation of incidents of lockdown rules. MHA had written to two letters to the Bengal Government asking them to take note of massive violations of lockdown rules and guidelines. The letters categorically mentioned areas in Kolkata where lockdown violation was visible. The Governor's tweet was asking the state government to take notice of the letter and act swiftly.

The Governor previously had shown massive displeasure of religious congregations that were held by violating lockdown rules and guidelines. A first information report was registered against 50 unknown persons for violating the lockdown at the Gopipur mosque in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Friday. Sections include 188 IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

Hundreds of people had gathered at the Gopipur mosque of Murshidabad district for Friday prayers violating the lockdown, not maintaining social distancing and none were wearing masks. The statement of the Governor comes at a time when he has been appreciative of Mamata Banerjee's policies on tackling Coronavirus in Bengal.

