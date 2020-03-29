The Debate
'We Will Take Care Brother,' KTR Replies To Tej Pratap's Request For Stranded Workers

Politics

In a bid to help workers from Bihar, RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav wrote to Telangana Minister K. T. Rama Rao with a list of migrant labourers stranded in Hyderabad.

Tej Pratap

In a bid to help stranded workers from Bihar, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav wrote to Telangana Minister K. T. Rama Rao with a list of migrant labourers stranded in Venket Gurri in Hyderabad. As the country withdraws into a 21-day lockdown, migrant workers from states like Bihar and UP have been stuck due to a complete shutdown of all transport facilities to and from the states. To ensure the welfare of the workers of his state Tej Pratap Yadav asked the Telangana minister to arrange food for the labourers during the three-week lockdown.

Read: BJP's Tajinder Bagga Responds To Tej Pratap Yadav's Appeal For Workers; Earns Gratitude

Read: Centre Takes Up Worker Migration With States; Holds Them Responsible For Ensuring Lockdown

'We will take care brother'

Soon after, KTR replied to Tej Pratap Yadav's request assuring him that the workers would be taken care of. He also asked his office to take cognizance of the matter and the list of names. "We will take care brother @KTRoffice please contact and assist," read his tweet, to which KTR replied with a "Thanks Bro".  

Read: Migrant Workers Who Arrive In Bihar Will Be Quarantined For 14 Days: Bihar Govt

Read: 'Making Arrangements For Food & Lodging For People Stranded Here': Chhattisgarh CM

Migrant crisis amid COVID-19 lockdown

As the lockdown began in the country, migrant workers, especially from Bihar, UP, and West Bengal, in the absence of transport facilities, started a home-bound walk. This came despite the Centre and the state government's numerous advice to avoid travel and stay put at the current location. On March 29, after UP and Delhi governments arranged buses to send them home, a large crowd gathered at Delhi's Anand Vihar Bus terminal to board buses, raising the risk of COVID 19 spread.

 

 

