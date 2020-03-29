'We Will Take Care Brother,' KTR Replies To Tej Pratap's Request For Stranded Workers

In a bid to help stranded workers from Bihar, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav wrote to Telangana Minister K. T. Rama Rao with a list of migrant labourers stranded in Venket Gurri in Hyderabad. As the country withdraws into a 21-day lockdown, migrant workers from states like Bihar and UP have been stuck due to a complete shutdown of all transport facilities to and from the states. To ensure the welfare of the workers of his state Tej Pratap Yadav asked the Telangana minister to arrange food for the labourers during the three-week lockdown.

Dear @KTRTRS, Migrant labourers from Bihar are stranded in Venket Gurri, Water Tanker, Rd. No-8

Near Jubilee Hills chek post

Hyderabad. Kindly arrange the food for them during the lock down period.

Mob-6281367360@TelanganaCMO @TelanganaDGP @cyberabadpolice pic.twitter.com/Y3xWLRXbhj — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) March 29, 2020

'We will take care brother'

Soon after, KTR replied to Tej Pratap Yadav's request assuring him that the workers would be taken care of. He also asked his office to take cognizance of the matter and the list of names. "We will take care brother @KTRoffice please contact and assist," read his tweet, to which KTR replied with a "Thanks Bro".

Migrant crisis amid COVID-19 lockdown

As the lockdown began in the country, migrant workers, especially from Bihar, UP, and West Bengal, in the absence of transport facilities, started a home-bound walk. This came despite the Centre and the state government's numerous advice to avoid travel and stay put at the current location. On March 29, after UP and Delhi governments arranged buses to send them home, a large crowd gathered at Delhi's Anand Vihar Bus terminal to board buses, raising the risk of COVID 19 spread.