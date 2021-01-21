KTR Set To Replace KCR As Telangana CM? Dy Spkr Goud Publically Congratulates 'Future CM'

Amid growing buzz in Telangana around KT Rama Rao (KTR) replacing his father as Telangana CM, Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud on Thursday, addressed the TRS working party president as the 'soon -to-be-CM', adding to the speculation. KTR who inaugurated the South Central Railway Employees Sangh Divisional Offices’ Branch in Secunderabad, was onstage when Goud congratulated KTR as the 'soon-to-be CM', expressing that Railway employees will feel protected under his Chief Ministership. While KTR did not react to Goud's remarks at the event, reports speculate that KCR will hand over the CM post to his son as soon as next month.

Goud: 'Congratulations to Future CM'

"Congratulations to the future CM KTR. Railway employees will be protected when KTR becomes CM. I wish him all the best on behalf of the Legislative Assembly and the railway workers," said Goud.

Speculations regarding KTR's CM rise

Recently, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender gave fuel to these rumours by saying, "There could be a possibility. What’s wrong with it?”, in a TV interview. Moreover, commenting on CM KCR's absence at public events including to vaccination kick-off, he added, "KTR took up the role of the Chief Minister in his absence in several instances. So, there’s no need to scrutinise this”. Reports state that after Rajendar's public opinion on KTR's succession, MLAs Shakil Aamir Mohammed and Bajireddy Goverdhan have openly supported KTR's succession to the CM post. Senior party leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav too has reportedly supported KTR's bid to be CM.

KTR (44) - made his political debut by winning from Sircilla Assembly Constituency in 2009 being an active member in his father's struggle for the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh into two states. During his father's first term in 2014-2018, KTR was sworn-in as Minister for IT, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development. He later took charge as Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, Mining, and NRI affairs Departments. During KCR's second term - KTR took over as party president - a day after his father's re-election. Currently, he holds the portfolio of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industry & Commerce, Information Technology.

While KTR is known for his development-oriented politics, especially in promoting investments in the development of Hyderabad and other urban areas, his recent poll victory in Hyderabad civic polls has reportedly set the buzz for KTR replacing KCR as CM. Moreover, KCR had said that he wants to form an 'anti-BJP front' - sending an invitation for the closed-door meeting to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Trinamool's Mamata Banerjee, JDS chief Kumaraswamy, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati, Shiromani Akali Dal's Prakash Singh Badal, BJD's Naveen Patnaik, and DMK's Stalin. While no meeting materialised, KCR later went to Delhi and most top BJP leaders, raising speculations about his allegiance.

