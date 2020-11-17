Kushboo Sundar, Ishkaran Bhandari take swipe at Congress over RJD's 'picnic' jibe

In yet another setback, the Congress faced defeat in the recently-concluded Bihar elections despite being a part of the Mahagathbandhan. Apart from winning just 19 seats, the party also did not convince its alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal, as a leader questioned Rahul Gandhi’s leadership with his ‘picnic’ jibe. BJP leader Kushboo Sundar and lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari took digs at Congress over the RJD's displeasure.

READ: Congress J&K Neta Shahnawaz Choudhary Quits Before DDC Polls; Denied Ticket In Gupkar Pact

Kushboo Sundar, Ishkaran take dig at Congress

Reacting to a video of RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari questioning Rahul Gandhi’s 'picnic' during the peak of the elections, Kushboo Sundar wrote that someone having priorities elsewhere was ‘politics’. The newly-inducted BJP leader also asked how could her former party even stand a chance.

Politics is not someone who has priorities elsewhere. How can the party even stand a chance? https://t.co/sU92Vebuha — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) November 16, 2020

Ishkaran narrated the downfall of Congress in a single tweet. He shared that the party ruled the country till 2014 and then became an opposition party after its defeat to Narendra Modi. Ishkaran quipped that from ruling to opposition, it had now become an ‘Electoral Liability for opposition’ in the Bihar elections.

2014-20 what a fall-



Congress from Ruling Party of India to opposition party

&

now to a party which is Electoral Liability for opposition in State Election like Bihar. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) November 16, 2020

RJD’s 'picnic' jibe

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari told ANI on Mahagathbandhan’s loss, "Congress became a shackle for Mahagathbandhan. They had fielded 70 candidates but didn't hold even 70 public rallies. Rahul Gandhi came for 3 days, Priyanka didn't come, those who were unfamiliar with Bihar came here. This is not right," said.

READ:Congress Hits Back At Ally RJD's 'picnic' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi; Says 'it's Become Fashion'

He added "Elections were in full swing here and Rahul Gandhi was having a picnic at Priyanka ji's house in Shimla. Is the party run like that? Allegations can be levelled that the manner in which Congress party is being run, it is benefitting BJP".

The comment sparked a row with Congress also striking back. Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil highlighted that Congress agreed to contest seats where Mahagathbandhan had not won 30 years, and did their best to keep the alliance intact.

Sanjay Nirupam stated that it had become a ‘fashion’ to blame Rahul Gandhi for everything.

Mahagathbandhan loses

The Mahagatbandhan managed to win only 110 seats to the National Democratic Alliance’s 125 seats in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly, after the exit polls had given them an edge.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Monday. He took charge of the position for the seventh time.

READ:RJD Leader Says 'Congress Shackled Gathbandhan'; Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'picnic' Amid Polls

READ:BJP Takes A Jibe At Congress As Ally-RJD Leader Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'picnic' Amid Polls