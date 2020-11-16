Congress Hits Back At Ally RJD's 'picnic' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi; Says 'it's Become Fashion'

In the aftermath of the recently concluded Bihar polls, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being on 'picnic' in Shimla while the alliance was being defeated in the Bihar polls. In its response, the Congress has hit back at Tiwari for his statement on Rahul Gandhi. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday slammed the RJD leader for blaming Rahul Gandhi for the defeating outcome of the elections.

'Blaming Rahul Gandhi has become a fashion'

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Nirupam asserted that blaming Rahul Gandhi for everything has become a 'fashion'. He further added that, amid the elections, several crucial leaders from the grand old party were campaigning throughout the elections who should be held responsible for the results. Concluding his statement, Nirupam hit back and stated that Gandhi is being blamed even as he is not the Congress president.

"Bashing Rahul Gandhi has become a fashion. In Patna, major AICC leaders were campaigning throughout the election. Promising leaders of the Congress party managed the operations. Are they not responsible? Shivanand Tiwari should understand this. Yet Rahul Ji is being blamed for the defeat even when he is not the president." said Sanjay Nirupam.

'Rahul Gandhi was on picnic'

Following their defeat in the Bihar elections, RJD hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Shivanand Tiwari has credited the poll defeat to Rahul Gandhi. He remarked that Rahul Gandhi 'was picnicking in Priyanka Gandhi's Shimla home' in the midst of elections.

"Congress became a shackle for Mahagathbandhan. They had fielded 70 candidates but didn't hold even 70 public rallies. Rahul Gandhi came for 3 days, Priyanka didn't come, those who were unfamiliar with Bihar came here. This is not right," said Tiwari.

#WATCH: RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari speaks on #BiharResults, says "...elections were in full swing & Rahul Gandhi was on picnic at Priyanka ji's place in Shimla. Is party run like that? Allegations can be levelled that manner in which Congress is being run, it's benefitting BJP." pic.twitter.com/ZZXmndMJFh — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

In addition, Tiwari also pointed out to the 23 Congress leaders who had dissented against the Gandhis, seeking 'structural changes' within the party. Urging Congress to revamp its management, he said that most of Congress' allies felt that the party bargained more seats but failed to win.

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

