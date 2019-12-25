Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Addresses Netizen's Concern About His Muffler

In a humorous exchange on Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday responded to a man asking him about his muffler. Revealing that he had stopped wearing a muffler long ago, Kejriwal asked people to take care amid Delhi's chilly winters. Kejriwal's remark came when a man on Twitter inquired about his muffler.

In what is the major highlight of the Delhi elections scheduled next year is Prashant Kishor's team working with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. While poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his team I-PAC is strategizing his re-election for the next term with a target of "Abki baar 67 paar"(This time we will cross 67), BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998, has strongly hinted towards Manoj Tiwari being its CM candidate.

Kejriwal's AAP had bagged 67 out of the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly in the last elections. In the past six months, he has rolled out many schemes and has claimed that his party is the only party to fulfill all manifesto promises. BJP has dismissed his claims and called his schemes a freebie before elections.

