The arrest of Ashish Mishra, the key accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence has drawn several reactions across the political spectrum. On the same, Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh launched a no holds barred attack against BJP in a video message and made serious allegations against the Yogi Adityanath government, demanding the immediate dismissal of the Union Minister Ajay Mishra.

Singh expressed his displeasure and said that justice in the case will not be delivered until Union Minister Ajay Mishra continues to hold his chair.

Justice cannot be delivered until Minister is sacked, opines Sanjay Singh

He opined that Uttar Pradesh Police had to arrest the minister’s son over his alleged involvement in the case, after the Supreme court’s intervention in the matter, however, the probe will not be successful until the Minister is sacked from his position. According to Sanjay Singh, as long as Ajay Mishra remains in power, he can influence the probe, hence, justice can only be served after the minister of state for home affairs was dismissed from the position.

In his series of allegations, he added that despite ‘Yogi government and BJP’s attempts to protect the alleged culprit’, Ashish Mishra’s arrest was inevitable, since the apex court has questioned the ongoing probe.

"As long as Ajay Mishra continues to remain a minister of state for home affairs, justice cannot be done in this case," he said in the video message.

Family members of the farmers and the journalist killed in the tragedy, according to the AAP politician, are 'hopeless' of getting justice unless Ajay Kumar Mishra is removed from his ministerial seat. "Ashish Mishra, the son, has been arrested. The entire country is now awaiting the government's decision on whether or not the minister will be fired,” he stated

The AAP MP went on to add "The BJP and Adityanath Ji's government tried their best to save Ajay Mishra's son. However, following the Supreme Court's reprimand, he was interrogated and arrested as no other option was left,"

'Reminds me of the rule of General Dyer': Sanjay Singh on PM's silence

Sanjay Singh questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue and further asked why had he not sacked the Union Minister yet. He compared the violent incident to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and said that after independence, mowing down farmers as insects reminded him the rule of General Dyer.

"After the independence of India, this incident of crushing the farmers like insects reminds us of the rule of General Dyer. Didn't he (prime minister) see those pictures? Didn't he see that heart-wrenching incident?" Singh further asked.

After a 12-hour interrogation, Ashish Mishra was detained by Uttar Pradesh police late Saturday night and brought before a local court, where he was sentenced to 14 days in judicial detention in connection with the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur during a farmers' protest.

With PTI Inputs

Image: ANI/ PTI