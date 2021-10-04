Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Akali Dal Demands Legal Action Against Ajay Mishra's Son

Amid several political leaders expressing their criticism against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Shiromani Akali Dal President (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal also opined that 'Central Govt doesn't understand the emotions of farmers'. Badal also urged the Uttar Pradesh Government to arrest the BJP minister's son accusing him of killing the four farmers and 'to rise above political compulsions'. Violence erupted between farmers and BJP workers during a demonstration staged by the former leaving 8 persons including 4 farmers dead and many others injured.

SAD demands legal action against Ajay Mishra's son

I urge UP govt to rise above political compulsions & book BJP Minister's son who crushed 4 farmers to death in Lakhimpur Kheri. @Akali_Dal_ also demands a judicial probe & assurance from centre that farmers will not be victimised for protesting peacefully against the 3 farm laws. pic.twitter.com/ra1uTWwbxn — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) October 4, 2021

Akali Dal delegation led by Prof Prem S Chandumajra to reach Uttar Pradesh to extend support for protesting farmers.

.@Akali_Dal_ delegation led by Prof Prem S Chandumajra is being dispatched to UP to meet the bereaved farmer families besides demanding swift action against the accused. SAD will also hold an emergency meeting of the core committee tomorrow to plan its next course of action. 2/2 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) October 4, 2021

Lakhimpur Violence: Government-farmers reach truce

In a significant update, the government and the protesting farmers reached a truce on the Lakhimpur incident after multiple rounds of talks. According to UP ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar, an FIR will be registered based on the farmers' complaint and a retired High Court judge will probe the matter. Moreover, the state government will give compensation of Rs.45 lakh to the kin of the 4 farmers killed on October 3. On the other hand, the injured persons shall be given Rs.10 lakh.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ajay Mishra retreated saying that neither he nor his son was at the accident site and asserted, "BJP workers were attacked & killed with sticks & swords. Videos show some attackers asked our workers to say that I had asked them to mow down farmers. Allegations against my son are totally baseless. Had he been there, he would have been killed."

SKM's demands to President Kovind

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has put forth the demand of sacking Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra from his post and a case should be filed against him for inciting violence and spreading communal hatred. 'Ashish Mishra and his fellow goons should be immediately booked for 302 and arrested immediately,' added SKM's demand. The farmer union has also said that the investigation of this incident should be done by an SIT under the supervision of the Supreme Court. They have also asked for Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar should be sacked from his post accusing him of inciting violence while holding a constitutional post.