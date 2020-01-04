Lalu Yadav Turns Poet For Bihar 2020 Polls, Pens Stinging Ode For CM Nitish Kumar

It may not be wrong to say that unofficial campaign for Bihar's 2020 Assembly election has begun. Amid poster war between the RJD and the JDU, now, former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has launched a slogan targeting the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the jailed-RJD chief Lalu Yadav has posted a poetic slogan, stating its 2020, and it is the time to remove Nitish. In September last year, both the parties had indulged in a slogan war, forcing the JDU to ultimately modify its slogan.

Here is what Lalu Yadav tweeted:

दो हज़ार बीस

हटाओ नीतीश — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) January 4, 2020

Poster vs Poster

A poster war has been taking place between RJD which is desperate to get win the upcoming polls after the massive poll drubbing in the Lok Sabha election and the JDU, which is currently undertaking the Jal Jeevan Hariyali Yatra under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar.

On Thursday, a poster was observed in Bihar's capital Patna that compared the 15 years of rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi-led RJD government and Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) government. While the picture at Yadav's side, showed arson, death and violence, picture at Kumar's side, showed infrastructure development. In response, the RJD put up posters stating that Bihar CM and Deputy are running a "business of scam." The poster had a caricature of Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi carrying basket of lies, with the same line written on the poster.

Slogan vs Slogan

Earlier in September, Nitish Kumar's party had introduced that stated: "Kyun Kare Vichar, Thikke toh hai Nitish Kumar." (Why to think, Nitish Kumar is good.) Following this, the RJD claimed that JDU has accepted its defeat calling Nitish just a "fine" leader. Highlighting that the word 'thikke' (fine) means its 'kaam chalau' (somethings that works somehow), RJD said that now the people of Bihar will not compromise and will vote for a youth with vision. The Nitish Kumar led party, thereafter made modifications in its slogan and the new slogan read as: "Kyu kare vichaar jab hai hi Nitish Kumar (Why to think when we have Nitish Kumar.)

War of words

Meanwhile, a war-of-words also broke out within the NDA in the state. In an exclusive interview to Republic Media Network, JD(U) Vice President and poll strategist Prashant Kishor had said that JD(U) is a bigger party and will contest on more seats than the BJP. Slamming his statement, Deputy CM Modi, taking to Twitter clarified that there has been no decision on the seat-sharing as of now. He had slammed Kishor, saying that he is trying to benefit the opposition by speaking against the alliance and by not following the terms and conditions of the alliance.

Bihar assembly elections 2020

With a total of 243 seats in Bihar assembly, the state goes to polls next year. While the ruling alliance of JD(U) and BJP are reportedly having internal tussles, the Opposition alliance - the Mahagathbandhan appears to be directionless after the massive poll drubbing in the general elections 2019. Lalu Yadav's party failed to open its account in the general elections and Nitish Kumar is facing anti-incumbency.

Currently, the JD(U) holds 69 seats while the BJP holds 54 seats in the assembly. The Opposition consisting of RJD, Congress and others, hold 105 seats. The JD(U)-led NDA alliance trounced the Mahagathbandhan in the Lok Sabha elections in the state. While the NDA won 39 of the 40 seats, RJD won one seat and the Congress failed to win a single seat.

