'Lalu Yadav's Kidney Function Can Deteriorate Any Time', Says RIMS Doctor Treating Him

After Jharkhand High Court deferred RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences' (RIMS) Dr Umesh Prasad on Saturday, stated that his kidney function can deteriorate at any time. Dr Prasad, who is treating Yadav at RIMS, he said that the situation is difficult to predict and has given it in writing to authorities. His bail plea in the fodder scam case has been deferred by six weeks, in keeping with the request of his lawyer.

Lalu's doctor: 'His kidney function can deteriorate'

Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney function can deteriorate any time. It's difficult to predict. It is obviously alarming & I've given it in writing to authorities: Dr Umesh Prasad, doctor treating RJD chief Lalu Yadav who is admitted at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi pic.twitter.com/6M5GNKSAFW — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India records 30,005 new infections; caseload rises to 98,26,775

Lalu Yadav's bail plea

On Friday, Jharkhand High Court deferred RJD boss Lalu Prasad's bail plea hearing in a fodder scam case by six weeks, in keeping with the request of his lawyer. Devarshi Mandal, Prasad's counsel, said he needed six weeks to respond to a supplementary affidavit filed by the CBI on Thursday, and collate verified documents on the RJD chief's judicial custody. The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of over Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka treasury, when Prasad was the chief minister of undivided Bihar.

Lalu Yadav moved back to RIMS' Paying ward from Directors' bungalow, before bail hearing

Lalu shifted to RIMS' Paying Ward

Yadav has been shifted from the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS)' Director's bungalow back to the Paying ward where he was previously lodged, as ordered by Jharkhand jail administration. This happened after an audio-tape of Yadav was released allegedly trying to be luring BJP MLAs to his side, post-Bihar elections. Yadav was shifted from the Paying Ward to Director's bungalow to protect him from exposure to coronavirus as some security guards posted at the paying ward had tested positive for Covid-19.

J'khand HC defers Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail hearing in fodder scam case by six weeks

On October 9, Jharkhand High Court granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in undivided Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister. Lalu's counsel had argued for bail pointing out that the RJD chief has completed half of his 14-year sentence in jail Lalu Yadav has been in Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017 after his conviction in the fodder scam cases and several others. Lalu has already gotten bail in three fodder scam cases, state reports.

HC seeks report on shifting of Lalu to hospital director's bungalow from ward and back