The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

DK Shivakumar Cites BJP's Own History To Argue Why Scindia's Exit Won't 'destroy' Congress

Politics

DK Shivakumar on Wednesday speaking about the crisis in MP said that leaders may come and leaders may go but that won't make any difference to the Congress.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
DK Shivakumar

Speaking about the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that leaders may come and leaders may go but that won't make any difference to the party. He exuded confidence and said that the party will make a comeback and the internal issues among the members will be resolved.

'They don't want to lose their membership'

"Congress is an organisation no one can destroy. We have our own history. Leaders may come, leaders may go. That does not make any difference. We are an ideology. When I joined politics, BJP had only two people in Parliament, Advani Ji and Vajpayee Ji. Now they have a big number. So we have confidence that we will come back. All the MLAs (Madhya Pradesh) who are here don't want to lose their membership. I am sure the legislators will understand, go back and save the government," he said while speaking to news agency ANI. 

'We are not sleeping'

Thirteen of the 22 rebel MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have given an assurance that "they are not leaving the Congress", senior party leader Digvijaya Singh said, while expressing confidence that the Kamal Nath-led government in the state will win a floor test. "We are not keeping quiet. We are not sleeping," Singh told PTI. 

Singh further said that the 22 Cong MLAs went to Bengaluru to pressure the leadership to nominate Scindia for Rajya Sabha, but with no intention to quit the Congress or join BJP. He further said that the party did not anticipate Scindia's exit, which was engineered after Shivraj Singh Chouhan failed to topple the Congress government in the state. He also alleged that the rebel MLAs were offered huge sums of money to resign from the Congress.

READ | 'An eminent personality will join...': BJP announces big induction in Nadda's presence

READ | Too late? Congress dials DK Shivakumar to speak to rebel Scindia-camp MP MLAs in Bengaluru

In a massive setback for the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress, and 22 MLAs loyal to him resigned in Madhya Pradesh, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse. The surprise development on Tuesday morning came soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

READ | As 22 Congress MLAs resign in MP, here's how the numbers could stack up in a floor-test

READ | 'Still at Modi-Shah's doorstep?' Congress lists everything it did for Jyotiraditya Scindia

(With agency inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Pakistan
PAKISTAN F-16 CRASHES
Pralhad Joshi
JOSHI ON SCINDIA'S RESIGNATION
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Madhya Pradesh
HOW THE NUMBERS STACK UP IN MP
DK Shivakumar
DK SHIVAKUMAR ON SCINDIA EXIT
CORONAVIRUS: ALL EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTES, STADIUMS IN SRINAGAR TO BE SHUT FROM THURSDAY