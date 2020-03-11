'An Eminent Personality Will Join...': BJP Announces Big Induction In Nadda's Presence

A day after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the grand old party, sources said that he is expected to join the BJP at 12.30 PM on Wednesday. Even as the saffron party has not disclosed the name of the leader who would join later today, sources were told that "eminent personality" will join the party in presence of BJP national president JP Nadda at BJP Headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital.

READ: As BJP-Cong eye MP floor test, CM Kamal Nath asks 'Why will Scindia leaving impact us?'

Scindia resigns from Congress; will join BJP

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all, talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days. Scindia himself is likely to join the BJP on 12 March and will also allegedly file for Rajya Sabha nomination on 13 March.

READ: From Digvijaya's poaching claim to Scindia's resignation: How the MP crisis exploded

Congress passes resolution against Scindia

Congress has passed a resolution against Scindia while Congress MLAs have turned on him terming him a 'traitor'. Kamal Nath held an emergency meeting of all his MLAs but only 45 MLAs of the remaining 90-odd MLAs attended. Moreover, he has told Congress to be ready for mid-term polls.

"Congress legislative party condemns the unfortunate manner in which attempt has been made to insult the people's mandate by satisfying the personal ambitions of Jyotiraditya Scindia. We unanimously express gratitude to Congress president that she expelled Jyotiraditya Scindia from the primary membership of the party."

READ: Jyotiraditya Scindia reaches out to Sachin Pilot, Milind Deora after quitting Party

Kamal Nath - Scindia feud

Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently assured guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto, including farm loan waiver and regularising guest teachers, were not fulfilled. Moreover, he allegedly reached out to 5-6 young leaders in the Congress after tendering his resignation including Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, former Union Ministers RPN Singh, Milind Deora, Jitin Prasada, Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi.

READ: Madhya Pradesh LIVE Updates: Scindia quits Congress; dials Sachin Pilot say sources