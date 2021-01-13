'Let Netas, Party Leaders & Ministers Get Vaccine First,' Writes Puducherry CM To PM Modi

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy has asked him to allow political party leaders, ministers and legislators to be vaccinated in the first phase of the nationwide inoculation drive against Coronavirus.

'...so that people can have confidence'

"I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to allow political party leaders, Ministers, and legislators to be vaccinated in the first phase and set an example so that the people can have confidence," Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy said on Tuesday.

The CM of the Union Territory has also said that COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to all people free of cost in the region, and the vaccination drive would be held in three phases. "The full expenditure would be borne by the administration," he told reporters on Tuesday.

In the first round, 14,000 health workers would be inoculated. In the second phase, field staff engaged in carrying out Covid control programme would be vaccinated and it would cover those from police, revenue and local administration departments. In the third, those above 50 and also those having complaints of diabetes, hypertension and cancer would be vaccinated.

Politicians should not jump queue: PM Modi

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a meeting with state Chief Ministers on Monday emphasised that politicians should not jump the queue to take the vaccine rather they should wait for their turn. "In the meeting with Chief Ministers held on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on ensuring that politicians don't jump the queue and take the vaccine when their turn comes," said ANI sources said.

The Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers and Administrators of all States and Union Territories to review the status and preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination on 11th January 2021, via video conferencing. The first phase of the mega vaccination drive is scheduled to start from January 16. The first consignment of Serum Institute of India's Coronavirus vaccine, Covishield was transported from Pune to 13 locations across the country on Tuesday. Covishield is among the two Coronavirus vaccines in India that have been given approval for emergency use authorisation.

(With ANi inputs)