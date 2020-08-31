LK Advani Deeply Saddened By Pranab Mukherjee's Demise; Mourns The 'huge Loss'

Saddened by the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Senior BJP leader LK Advani on Monday noted that the reflective nature of the late leader combined with his long and varied experience in public life made him a statesman who was admired by people across the political spectrum. Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India and stalwart of Indian politics, breathed his last on Monday. He was 84.

Advani said though he and Pranab Mukherjee belonged to different ideologies but a mutual bond of respect was formed between them from their first meeting. He further termed Mukherjee's demise a "huge loss to the nation".

"I am deeply saddened to condole the passing away of my longtime and close colleague Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. Pranab Da, as many of us addressed him with affection, was someone with whom I have had a long and cherished association," the BJP leader said.

"Although I am older, Pranab Da was one year senior to me as a Parliamentarian. I became a Member of Parliament in the year 1970 while Pranab Da became an MP in 1969. We belonged to different ideologies but from day one of my meeting him, a mutual bond of respect was formed between us," he added.

Advani said Pranab Mukherjee was known and respected for his sharp, analytical mind and was someone who believed in the necessity of dialogue and cooperation among people of various ideological and political backgrounds.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after being put in a coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. The news was confirmed by his son - Abhijit Mukherjee, who thanked the hospital staff and doctors for their efforts. The 84-year-old was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

Pranab Mukherjee's stint as India's finance, commerce, defence minister, India's President and veteran Congress leader has many milestones. Known to be close to late former PM Indira Gandhi, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha first in 1969 and then subsequently in 1975, 1981, 1993, and 1999. While he was a thorough Congressman serving in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) for 23 years, his multiple stints as Finance minister ushered several major economic reforms boosting the Indian economy.

