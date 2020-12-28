Loaded With Weapons, TMC Minister Led Violent Mob & Damaged BJP Secy's Home: Vijayvargiya

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has levelled another serious allegation on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, accusing its minister of leading a violent mob that damaged the house of BJP’s District Secretary in the state.

BJP’s West Bengal unit chief Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday shared a video of a loud gang carrying weapons and marching towards the house of its district Secretary Manoj Ghosh in Cooch Behar late at night. He alleged that the group was led by TMC minister and lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the law-and-order situation in the state.

“The Minister of West Bengal led a violent mob with weapons at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar. He damaged the house of Manoj Ghosh, District Secretary of BJP. When the TMC minister himself commits such hooliganism, the law-and-order situation of the state can be understood. Shame Mamataji!” Vijayvargiya said in a tweet.

The allegations come just a day after a TMC leader's vehicle was set ablaze in Asansol, West Bengal, after which the ruling party had alleged BJP’s involvement in the incident. Politics in poll-bound Bengal has for years been marred with allegations of violence followed by a blame game between the rival parties.

A string of attacks on BJP workers

One of the most striking attacks that took place in West Bengal against the Opposition party was when stones were hurled at BJP National President JP Nadda’s convoy while it was heading towards Diamond Harbour on December 10. The Centre pulled up the state government for the alleged lapses in the BJP chief’s security that left several other leaders injured and ordered the deputation of three IPS officers from the state.

Earlier on December 5, crude bombs were allegedly hurled at a BJP rally in West Bengal's Pashchim Bardhaman district on Saturday, injuring a few party workers in the state. BJP had accused TMC of the incident. Rejecting the allegations, TMC accused BJP of attacking its party workers in the guise of the rally.

However, this year, one of the biggest political clashes between TMC and BJP took place in October when a leader of BJP, Manish Shukla, was murdered in Bengal. He was shot dead on October 4 by a gang of four bike-borne men very near Titagarh police station when he was talking to some BJP workers outside the party office on B T Road. BJP had held TMC responsible for the murder, following which a clash took place between the saffron party members and the police clashed in Kolkata and in neighbouring Howrah city. The clashed took place October 8 after a large number of BJP workers took out a march to the state secretariat in Nabanna over worsening law and order defying COVID-19 regulations.

