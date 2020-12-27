Suvendu Adhikari 'ashamed Of Having Associated With Trinamool'; Says Bengal Needs PM Modi

After former TMC minister and MLA Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore in West Bengal on December 19, he on Saturday said that he was "ashamed" of being associated with Trinamool Congress (TMC) for so long in his career. While addressing party workers at the BJP office, TMC ex-heavyweight Adhikari said that TMC has no discipline. He also added that CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has now turned 'into a company' from a party.

Suvendu Adhikari said, "The political party I had been associated earlier has no discipline now. It has turned into a company from a party. I am ashamed of having associated with a party for 21 years."

READ | TMC's Sujata Mondal Dares Suvendu Adhikari For An Electoral Faceoff, Predicts His Defeat

Suvendu Adhikari slams TMC govt in West Bengal

Stating that West Bengal needs the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former TMC minister said that it is due to the self-sacrifice of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee that people could live in West Bengal. Only the combination of BJP government at the Centre and that in Bengal can lead the state towards economic development and tackle the issue of unemployment, he added.

READ | Suvendu Adhikari To Start His Bengal Campaign On Dec 24; Will Hold A 'padyatra' In Kanthi

Thanking Home Minister Amit Shah for accepting him and other former TMC leaders on the land of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Adhikari said that BJP is the largest party in the world. He further said, "Now, I am a member of this nationalist, pluralist, disciplined and patriotic party. Our objective would be to make the party win the forthcoming Assembly elections and create 'Sonar Bangla'."

READ | Suvendu Adhikari To Lead BJP's 'Nandigram Chalo', Set To Redraw Mamata's 2007 Battleground

Adhikari accused the TMC-led West Bengal government of depriving 73 lakh farmers of the state by not implementing the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Policy. Pointing towards the state of law and order in Bengal, he said that BJP workers have been beaten mercilessly and false cases were also framed against them. Former TMC Minister said, "135 workers have sacrificed their lives to steer the party's ascendancy in West Bengal."

Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP

While Adhikari resigned from the West Bengal Cabinet on November 27, he submitted a letter resigning as the MLA on December 16. Adhikari and a number of other MLAs and political functionaries joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore on December 19.

At present, his brother Dibyendu Adhikari and father Sisir Adhikari are serving as TMC Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. The Adhikari family is believed to have an influence in at least 50 Assembly constituencies. The disgruntled TMC leader's move is being perceived as a huge setback to TMC in the run-up to the WB Assembly polls.

READ | Suvendu Adhikari Roars 'BJP Tsunami In Bengal'; Holds Roadshow In Hometown Contai

(With ANI inputs)