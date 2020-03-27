Sonia Gandhi Urges Centre To Issue Advisory To Assist Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown

On Friday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged the Centre to issue a national advisory to assist the migrant workers. Writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she highlighted the woes of the migrant workers who were forced to walk hundreds of miles as no public transport was available. Moreover, she noted that some other people had run out of money after being forced to reside in hotels.

Contending that the nationwide lockdown had begun to have a detrimental effect, she mooted two solutions. First, she suggested that migrant workers should be provided one-time state transport services so that they can reach their native place. Gandhi also called upon District Collectors to help people who could not afford a place to stay.

Read: GRP Inspector Took Money To Ferry Migrant Workers To Allahabad By Train During Lockdown: RPF

Congress President & CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi drawing his attention towards the plight of migrant workers amidst the lockdown. pic.twitter.com/vaEmdAlao1 — Congress (@INCIndia) March 27, 2020

Read: Ready To Fly Migrant Workers From Delhi, Mumbai To Patna During Lockdown: SpiceJet CMD

MHA issues advisory to address the problems of migrants

Sonia Gandhi's appeal comes a few hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to all the states and Union Territories to take immediate steps to address the problems faced by agricultural labourers, migrant workers in the organized and unorganized sector, outstation students and working women. The state governments have been advised to explore measures to provide food, shelter and basic amenities such as clean drinking water and sanitation to the vulnerable groups. Moreover, the MHA has directed the state governments to inform migrants about the measures taken by the Centre so that the movement of people can be avoided. Additionally, rented accommodations, hotels, student hostels, working women hostels have been directed to remain open. At the same time, the state governments have been empowered to take strict action against people violating the lockdown guidelines.

#IndiaFightsCoronavirus

MHA issues advisory to States/UTs to take immediate steps to provide adequate support - food & shelter - to migrant agricultural laborers, industrial workers & unorganized sector workers, for preventing the spread of #COVID2019.https://t.co/Pq3xwqB9LO — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 27, 2020

Read: Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Yogi Adityanath Announces Relief Measures For Migrant Workers

Read: Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Maha CM Uddhav Appeals To Migrants To Stay Put Wherever They Are