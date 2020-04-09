Anand Mahindra Turns Saviour For Banana Farmers; Swaps Company Plates With Banana Leaves

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared an inspiring anecdote through his Twitter handle on Thursday making his followers awestruck by his magnanimity. He shared that the canteens at the different Mahindra & Mahindra factories have started using banana leaves as plates to help the struggling banana farmers sell their produce during the national lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic in India. Mahindra thanked his staff for promptly adopting the idea suggested to him by Padma Ramnath, a retired journalist.

Have a look:

A retired journalist, Padma Ramnath mailed me out of the blue & suggested that if our canteens used banana leaves as plates, it would help struggling banana farmers who were having trouble selling their produce. Our proactive factory teams acted instantly on the idea...Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ouUx7xfMdK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 9, 2020

Anand Mahindra has also offered to help the authorities fight the novel coronavirus outbreak by offering to make ventilators at the different manufacturing facilities of Mahindra Group. Keeping in mind the scarcity of hospitals, he also suggested that Mahindra holiday resorts can be transformed into temporary health care facilities. The Chairman of M&M also promised to contribute 100 percent of his salary and urged other manufacturing giants to set aside contributions for those who are the most affected in their ecosystem.

