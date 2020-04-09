The Debate
How To Use Aarogya Setu App: A Step-by-step Guide To Check Your Coronavirus Risk In India

Apps

Here's a step-by-step guide to using the Modi government's Aarogya Setu app to check your risk to the Coronavirus infection in India, and to donate to PM-CARES

Aarogya Setu app

The government of India, as well as the various state governments, have taken numerous and evolving steps over the last few weeks and months in their efforts to combat the global Coronavirus pandemic - which has turned into an almost epochal event in modern history.

As part of these measures and activities, the flagship app-based citizen-powered countermeasure by the Narendra Modi-led government appears to be the Aarogya Setu smartphone app, which PM Modi has made a point of endorsing, even going so far as to charge BJP cadres with ensuring its use by the people of India amid the 21-day COVID lockdown.

What the Aarogya Setu app does, as per its description in the Play Store:

Aarogya Setu is a mobile application developed by the Government of India to connect essential health services with the people of India in our combined fight against COVID-19. The App is aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the Government of India, particularly the Department of Health, in proactively reaching out to and informing the users of the app regarding risks, best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19.

In essence, the Aarogya Setu app appears to assess your risk to Coronavirus exposure and using your phone's built-in technologies, tells you when you're at risk of contraction.

Here, now, is a step-by-step guide to using the Aarogya Setu app, which is available for both Android and iOS users, on the Google Play Store and Apple stores respectively:

Step 1: Downloading the app - Search for Aarogya Setu on the Play Store. Download & Install, authorise and open

Step 2: Setting it up, language and instructions

Step 3: Using the Aarogya Setu app and submitting personal information

Step 4: Taking the 20-second Self Assessment Test:

(One then gets the results, which in this case says that the risk of infections is low. Subsequent and also likely previous pages may give different results) 

Step 5: Your Aarogya Setu results and recommendations

Step 6: Donating to PM-CARES fund

There's an option at the end to donate to the PM-CARES Covid relief fund. Republic's Step-by-step guide can also be followed 

 

 

