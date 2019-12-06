Lok Sabha:9 Bills On The Agenda, Citizenship Amendment Bill To Be Addressed Up On Dec 9

The Citizenship Amendment Bill and the Personal Data Protection Bill are among the nine bills, which are expected to be taken up for passage in the Lok Sabha in the last week of the Winter Session of Parliament beginning from Monday. The Citizenship Amendment Bill is listed for introduction and passage in the House on Monday, December 9.

Bills on LS agenda

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Lok Sabha on Friday said that the bills for introduction, consideration and passing include The Anti Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, The Code on Social Security Bill, 2019, The Central Sanskrit University Bill, 2019, The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and The Constitution (One Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 and Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 were on the agenda of Lok Sabha on Friday but could not be taken up. They are expected to be taken up next week. The House also held a discussion on issues concerning farmers and the reply to the debate is expected on Monday. The Winter Session will conclude on December 13.

Union Cabinet clears CAB

In a huge development, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the Citizenship (Amendment), Bill. The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared the bill and sources said that the Prime Minister is looking forward to its passage by both the Houses of Parliament in the next week. Earlier, speaking at the Republic Summit, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government is committed to pass and implement the CAB.

What is the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill?

The Citizenship Bill seeks to grant citizenship to all non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution in these neighbouring countries.

