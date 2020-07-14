'May Lord Ram Give You Wisdom': Sena's Chaturvedi Unsurprised By Nepal PM's Ayodhya Claim

Soon after the Nepal Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, on Monday claimed that Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is in Nepal and Lord Ram was Nepali, leaders across the political spectrum in India slammed the Nepal Prime Minister over his bizarre claim. Among them was Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi who took a dig at the Nepali Prime Minister over the political turmoil and the opposition he himself has been facing in his country and from the leaders of his own party.

"It is only natural to take Lord Ram's name when one's own political career is wavering. India and Nepal have a long-standing and hearty relationship, it will not be broken by your temporary politics. Only wish Lord Ram to give you blessings and good wisdom," Chaturvedi tweeted.

जब खुद की राजनीति डगमगा रही हो तो भगवान श्री राम का नाम ज़ुबान पर आना स्वाभाविक है। भारत और नेपाल के रिश्ते वर्षों के हैं और दिलों के हैं, आपकी कुछ क्षण की राजनीति से टूटेंगे नहीं।

भगवान राम आपको सनमती और सदबुद्धि दें यही मनोकामना है। https://t.co/2GMmiQXbRV — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 13, 2020

The slur against the KP Oli comes after he made a shocking claim that Lord Ram is Nepali but not Indian and that Ayodhya is in Nepal, not India.

“Although real Ayodhya lies at Thori, a city in the west of Birgunj, India has claimed that Lord Ram was born there. Due to these continuous claims even we have believed that deity Sita got married to Prince Ram of India. However, in reality, Ayodhya is a village lying west of Birgunj,” Oli claimed at an event organised at Prime Minister's residence in Kathmandu.

The Prime Minister did not stop at this, he also blamed India of cultural encroachment by “creating a fake Ayodhya.”

“Balmiki Ashram is in Nepal and the holy place where King Dashrath had executed the rites to get the son is in Ridi. Dashrath’s son Ram was not an Indian and Ayodhya is also in Nepal,” he claimed.

To back his claim and to prove its legitimacy, Oli questioned how Lord Ram could come to Janakpur to marry Sita when there was "no means" of communication. He further said that it to be impossible for Lord Ram to come to Janakpur from present Ayodhya that lies in India.

“Janakpur lies here and Ayodhya there and there is talk of marriage. There was neither telephone nor mobile then how could he know about Janakpur,” Oli said.

The Bizarre claim by Oli comes as he has been giving anti-India statements recently and towing the Chinese narrative. It is also said that Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi has been intervening in Nepal politics and setting Nepal's narrative against India. She also met a number of key stakeholders such as the Nepal PM and Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and reportedly trying to save Oli’s government when he has been fighting a battle in his own party as Nepal Communist Party's Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda along with his party colleagues Madhav Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal, and Bamdev Gautam officially demanded his resignation.

(With ANI inputs)

