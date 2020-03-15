Madhya Pardesh Floor Test Might Not Take Place On Monday, Says Minister Pradeep Jaiswal

Madhya Pradesh Minister Pradeep Jaiswal on Sunday expressed confidence that Congress will prove the majority in State Assembly. He, however, said that the floor test may not take place on Monday due to Coronavirus concerns.

Speaking to news agency ANI after the state Cabinet meeting, Jaiswal said, "We have the numbers. The Chief Minister is confident. Wait and watch. It is not necessary that the floor test will take place tomorrow, as we all are grappling with Coronavirus pandemic."

Home Minister Bala Bachchan, Law Minister PC Sharma, and Ministers Lakhan Singh Yadav, Sajjan Singh Verma were among those who attended the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath at Vallabh Bhavan on Sunday.

'We are not nervous'

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs, who arrived in Bhopal from Jaipur ahead of the floor test on Monday, have been shifted to the Courtyard from Marriott Hotel.

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat accompanied these MLAs and expressed confidence that the Kamal-Nath led government will win the upcoming floor test in the Assembly. He also claimed that BJP is nervous about the floor test.

"We are ready for floor test tomorrow and we are confident of winning it. We are not nervous, the BJP is," Rawat told reporters, adding that the Congress has the support of rebel MLAs.

Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria claimed that the part has more than 112 MLAs.

BJP seeks floor test in Madhya Pradesh assembly

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh will seek a floor test on March 16 in the wake of 22 Congress MLAs resigning in the state, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday. The 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday.

Both Congress and BJP have issued whips to all its MLAs for the legislative Assembly session in Madhya Pradesh which is scheduled to be held from March 16 to April 13.

