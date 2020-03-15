MP Crisis: 21 Rebel Cong MLAs Shifted To Bengaluru's Ramada Hotel Ahead Of Floor Test

Ahead of the floor test in the State Assembly, all the 21 Madhya Pradesh MLAs who were lodged at Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru have been shifted to the Ramada hotel in Yelahanka. As per reports, the authorities have strengthened the security outside the hotel. The MLAs claimed to resign from the state legislative assembly after Jyotiradtiya Scindia's exit from the party.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs who arrived in Bhopal from Jaipur on Sunday morning have been shifted to the Courtyard from Marriott Hotel. Along with it, both Congress and BJP have issued whips to all its MLAs for the legislative Assembly session in Madhya Pradesh which is scheduled to be held from March 16 to April 13.

BJP seeks floor test in MP assembly

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh will seek a floor test on March 16 in the wake of 22 Congress MLAs resigning in the state, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday. The 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday.

Read: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon directs CM Kamal Nath to seek trust vote on March 16

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - Surendra Singh Shera, Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang, and Raghuraj Kansana when they were flown to Bengaluru. While two of them have returned to Kamal Nath's folds, 18 MLAs including 6 Cabinet Ministers flew to Bengaluru on Monday.

Read: Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLAs arrive in Bhopal from Jaipur ahead of floor test; watch

In a major jolt to the Chief Minister, the former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. He then formally joined the BJP after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah and has since then slammed the Congress saying 'it was not the same anymore'. He has since then been fielded by the BJP for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Read: Madhya Pradesh: BJP issues whip, asks all MLAs to be present during floor-test on March 16

MP Assembly current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress, which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 108, with the acceptance of the six ministers' resignation. Overall, if the resignation of all 22 rebel MLAs is accepted, the halfway mark will be reduced to 103.

Read: Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader claims to have more than 112 MLAs ahead of floor test

(With ANI Inputs)