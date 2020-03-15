Madhya Pradesh: BJP Issues Whip, Asks All MLAs To Be Present During Floor-test On March 16

The Madhya Pradesh BJP Legislature Party on Sunday issued a whip to all its MLAs in the state to be present during the assembly session on Monday during which the saffron party will seek a floor test. Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh which has extended to hotel politics in Jaipur, Gurugram, and Bengaluru, the trust vote of the Madhya Pradesh government is all set to be carried out on March 16. Senior BJP MLA Narottam Mishra has strictly directed all MLAs to be present and vote in favour of the party during this session. The BJP MLAs are currently staying at a resort in Gurugram in Haryana.

Read: BIG: CM Kamal Nath Seeks Home Minister Amit Shah's Intervention In MP Political Crisis

BJP seeks floor test in MP assembly

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh will seek a floor test on March 16 in the wake of 22 Congress MLAs resigning in the state, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday. The 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday.

Read: In Last-ditch Effort, Intelligence Officers Sent To Woo MP MLAs Back To Congress: Sources

"Since the government is in minority, we are going to request the governor and the Assembly Speaker for a floor test on March 16 when the state budget session begins," BJP's Narottam Mishra said.

Read: MP Speaker Accepts Resignation Of 6 Pro-Scindia Ministers; Congress Tally Dwindles To 108

MP political crisis

Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10 was followed by 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs putting in their papers. While their resignation letters were accepted by the MP Assembly speaker, Congress tally has dwindled to 108 as they try making all possible attempts to woo back some of the dissident MLAs. On Wednesday, Scindia officially joined BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and was nominated as the party's Rajya Sabha candidate.

Contending that the Congress party was not the same anymore, Scindia also highlighted the failures of the Kamal Nath government in MP. Earlier, a BJP delegation met Governor Lalji Tandon and sought the Assembly session to be convened before March 16 so that a floor test could be held. Previously, MP CM Kamal Nath had already indicated his willingness to have a floor test in the upcoming Assembly session.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: BJP Makes Big Move In MP: Shivraj Chouhan-led Delegation Meets Speaker & Seeks Floor-test