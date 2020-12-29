Madhya Pradesh Clears 'Love Jihad' Ordinance; CM Shivraj Chouhan Touts Strict Provisions

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday passed Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) ordinance to stop forceful religious conversions in the state. After being cleared by the Cabinet, the 'Love Jihad' ordinance has been sent to the state's Governor. This 'Love Jihad' ordinance by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government contains strict provisions against those who change or hide one's religion to marry.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Four Killed As Truck Overturns In Balaghat

According to this ordinance passed by the state government, anyone who attempts to lure, cheat or mislead a person into his/her religion by marriage will have to face minimum 5 years and maximum 10 years of imprisonment and will also have to pay up to Rs 1 lakh as fine. According to the provisions of Dharma Swantantrya bill, if a person's religion is changed without's one's wish then the parents, brother or sister can complain in the police station.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Police Constable Turns Tutor For Slum Children | Read

Madhya Pradesh passes 'Love Jihad' law

लोभ, लालच, भय, प्रलोभन देकर या कुत्सित इरादों से विवाह करना अथवा धर्मांतरण करवाना संज्ञेय अपराध है।



अधिनियम विरुद्ध सामूहिक धर्म परिवर्तन किये जाने पर 5 से 10 वर्ष का कारावास और एक लाख रुपये तक का अर्थदण्ड की सजा होगी। pic.twitter.com/NuNCE3X9Zq — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 29, 2020

Chouhan said, "Greed, greed, fear, inducement or marrying with ulterior motives or conversion is a cognizable offence. For committing mass conversion against the Act, there will be imprisonment of 5 to 10 years and fine up to one lakh rupees."

Speaking about his cabinet's newly passed ordinance, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state government will not allow forced conversion of religion by luring, frightening, cheating or misleading a person in Madhya Pradesh. He also mentioned that the government has strengthened the 1968 law making it more effective and stricter

Uttar Pradesh becomes 1st state to bring 'Love Jihad' law

Earlier on November 28, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had promulgated the 'Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020' days after it was passed by the cabinet led by Yogi Adityanath. Several other BJP-ruled states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Assam have also prepared drafts to pass similar laws. Yogi Adityanath had announced during UP by-poll campaign that his administration will bring a law that prevents forced conversion for marriage, terming it to be 'Love-Jihad'.

READ | MP Cabinet To Promulgate 'Love Jihad' Ordinance After Winter Session Gets Cancelled

Key features of 'Love-Jihad' law:

Marriage for the sheer purpose of converting a girl's religion will be declared null and void, with a punishment up to 10 years.

Forceful religious conversion, including through marriage, punishable with a jail term of 1-5 years with Rs 15,000 penalty. If the woman is a minor or belongs to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, the jail term will be between 3-10 years and the penalty up to Rs 25,000.

Mass conversions punishable with jail term is of 3-10 years and fine of Rs. 50,000 on the organisations conducting it.

If someone wants to convert their religion after marriage, they will have to submit an application to the District Magistrate (DM) two months in advance

READ | VHP Writes To Delhi LG And CM Kejriwal, Requests 'Love Jihad' Law In National Capital