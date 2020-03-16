Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath Meets Governor, Says He's Ready For Floor Test

After meeting Governor Lalji Tandon in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said he is ready for a floor test in the State Assembly and will talk to the Speaker about it. Tandon had on Saturday asked the Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati to conduct the floor test on Monday, March 16, the day on which the assembly session begins.

The Governor is scheduled to give an address to the House which will be followed by a Motion of Thanks. However, the list of business of the assembly does not mention the floor test of the Kamal Nath-led government.

"I received Governor's phone call, he called me here to meet him to discuss the smooth functioning of the state Assembly. I told the Governor that I will speak to the Speaker tomorrow. It (floor test) will be decided by Speaker," CM Kamal Nath told reporters after meeting the Governor. He added, "I have told the Governor that I am ready for the floor test and the MLAs who have been held captive should be released. I will speak to the Speaker tomorrow (Monday) about it (floor test)."

READ | Madhya Pradesh Governor Asks Speaker To Conduct Floor Test, Sends Letter To CM Kamal Nath

The opposition BJP had earlier on Sunday issued a whip to all its MLAs asking them to be present in the assembly for the floor test scheduled for March 16. Amid political uncertainty the state, BJP and Congress had moved their legislators out of the state and lodged them in luxury hotels, apparently in a bid to keep their respective flock intact. The Congress government is walking on a tightrope in terms of strength in the Assembly after a faction of 22 party MLAs close to ex-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia quit.

READ | 16 Rebel MP Congress MLAs Write To Speaker Requesting Him To Accept Their Resignation

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching some MLAs when they were flown to Bengaluru. Following which, 18 MLAs including six cabinet ministers loyal to former Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia flew to Bengaluru last week. Though Kamal Nath dissolved his cabinet, making 20 ministers resign at an apparent cabinet rejig attempt, it failed and all six rebel cabinet ministers have been expelled.

In a major jolt to the Chief Minister, Scindia formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on March 10 and then joined the BJP just days later. He has since then been fielded by the BJP for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

READ | BIG: CM Kamal Nath Seeks Home Minister Amit Shah's Intervention In MP Political Crisis

READ | Scindia Likely To Arrive In Bhopal Before MP Assembly Session

(PTI photo)