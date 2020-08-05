Ayodhya Set For Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, MP CM Shivraj Says 'Every Hour Is Auspicious'

As the day of the much-awaited foundation stone laying ceremony of the grand Ram Temple arrives, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that “every hour of this day is auspicious”. In a tweet dedicated to the ground-breaking ceremony of the historic temple, Chouhan said that the “whole world has become beautiful” on this day. The MP CM is currently recovering from Covid.

“Chanting the name of Shri Ram ends the sorrow and wishes. Today's every hour is auspicious. The whole world has become beautiful. May Lord Ram and all of you do well,” MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

श्रीराम, जयराम, जय-जय राम।



राम हमारे अस्तित्व हैं। राम हमारे आराध्य हैं। राम हमारे प्राण हैं।

श्रीराम का नाम जपने से दु:खों का अंत और कामनाएं पूर्ण हो जाती हैं।



आज की हर घड़ी मंगलदायी है। सम्पूर्ण जगत राममय हो गया है।



प्रभु श्रीराम सबका मंगल और कल्याण करें। #JaiShriRam — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 5, 2020

Eight months after the Supreme Court verdict paving the way for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya's Ramjanmabhoomi, PM Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the temple on August 5 at 12:30.

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya will be laid on August 5. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes.

Out of the 175 eminent guests invited for the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, 135 saints belonging to 135 spiritual traditions will be present. Some eminent citizens of Ayodhya have also been invited to the ceremony. The sacred soil from over 2000 holy places and water from more than 100 rivers has been brought for the Bhoomi Pujan. PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel shall be present on the stage.

