MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Leaves Hospital; Calls PM Modi 'India's Tallest Leader In 500 Years'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday was discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital after recovering from Coronavirus. He had tested positive for the disease on July 25th. The hospital has advised him to isolate himself at home and self monitor his health for a further 7 days.

Shivraj Chouhan's help bulletin

The health bulletin said that Shivraj was asymptomatic since the last 10 days and he was discharged as per ICMR's discharge policy dated 8th May 2020 wherein the patient can be discharged after 10 days of system onset and no fever for 3 days.

Chouhan had tweeted on Sunday that he was healthy and not showing any symptoms of the infection, and had said he would be discharged if a sample collected for tests during the day returns negative.

PM will lay the foundation stone of #RamTemple today in Ayodhya. The 'mahayagya' which started 500 years ago, is culminating today. The willpower & resolve shown by PM Narendra Modi has today made him the tallest leader of India in the last 500 years: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan https://t.co/EUPpHTf6MZ pic.twitter.com/Lx9DGoOrMB — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Shivraj says 'every hour is auspicious'

Earlier, in a tweet, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that “every hour of this day is auspicious” referring to the 'Bhumi Pujan' event in Ayodhya. In a tweet dedicated to the ground-breaking ceremony of the historic temple, Chouhan said that the “whole world has become beautiful” on this day.

“Chanting the name of Shri Ram ends the sorrow and wishes. Today's every hour is auspicious. The whole world has become beautiful. May Lord Ram bless you all,” MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

Eight months after the Supreme Court verdict paving the way for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya's Ramjanmabhoomi, PM Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the temple on August 5 at 12:30.

