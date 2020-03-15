Madhya Pradesh Cong MLAs Leave For Bhopal From Jaipur Ahead Of Floor Test

Ahead of the floor test scheduled to be held on Monday amid the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLAs, who were lodged in a resort in Jaipur, have left for Bhopal this morning. Earlier on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon had directed that a floor test will be held in the assembly on Monday. Following the uncertainty in the state, both BJP and Congress have moved their legislators outside of the state and lodge them in luxury hotels.

On March 11, while BJP hurried its MLAs to a luxury hotel in Gurugram, Congress moved its legislators from Bhopal to Jaipur.

These developments coms after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned from the party on Tuesday and joined the BJP.



Earlier, allegations were leveled against the BJP for reportedly holding hostages at least eight Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh against their will at a luxury hotel in Gurugram's Manesar and Bengaluru. Several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, and Ashok Gehlot had accused the BJP of trying to poach its leaders.

READ: Kamal Nath calls current crisis "coronavirus in politics", ducks question on floor test

BJP seeks floor test in MP assembly

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh will seek a floor test on March 16 in the wake of 22 Congress MLAs resigning the state, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday. The 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday. "Since the government is in minority, we are going to request the governor and the Assembly Speaker for a floor test on March 16 when the state budget session begins," BJP's Narottam Mishra said.

READ: BJP to seek floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on March 16, as 22 Cong MLAs resign

MP Assembly's current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 92 MLAs. The resignation of 22 MLAs, has also brought down the halfway mark to 103. 4 more MLAs are poised to resign, as per sources. The Speaker is yet to accept any of these resignations.

READ: Kamal Nath to propose delay in assembly session amid BJP's floor test demand: Sources

READ: Digvijaya Singh takes indirect jibe at Scindia, says Kamal Nath govt ready for floor test