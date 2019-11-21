Maharashtra Cabinet SCOOP: Uddhav CM With Aaditya In Cabinet; Cong & NCP To Get DyCM Posts

In a major development in the Sena-Congress-NCP, sources on Thursday, have reported that Uddhav Thackeray is set to be given the Chief Minister's post and two additional portfolios - urban development and general administration. Sources further report that Shiv Sena MLAs Aaditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Diwakar Raut, and Subhash Desai are allegedly going to be included in the cabinet. The final announcement will be made by the alliance on Friday regarding the alliance and the terms, as announced by Congress' Prithviraj Chavan.

Thackerays get CM and portfolios, Pawar Deputy CM?

Sources report that Congress MLAs - Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, and Balasaheb Thorat will be inducted into the cabinet. Apart from them, Congress will also reportedly nominate one deputy CM, who has not been named yet. Meanwhile, the NCP has nominated Ajit Pawar for the post of Deputy CM and will also hold the Home Ministry, as per sources. Apart from Pawar, Jayant Patil, Chagan Bhujbal and Nawab Malik too will allegedly be given cabinet berth.

Maha-Aghadi alliance

Earlier in the day, sources had revealed that it has been suggested that the new alliance be named as “Maha Vikas Aghadi”, similar to the Maha Aghadi (NCP-Congress) alliance. Sources further report that Congress turned down Shiv Sena's offer to name the alliance ' Maha Shiv Aghadi' stating that it will not compromise its ideology, as per sources. Meanwhile, sources reported that all three parties along with the Independent MLAs supporting them (total - 170 MLAs) will stake claim to form the next Maharashtra government in the first week of December. Earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi agreed to an alliance with Shiv Sena, allegedly turning down NCP's demand for rotational CM, with the Shiv Sena is insisting that Uddhav Thackeray be made CM for the full term.

BJP-Shiv Sena fallout

The BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands. Both parties are eyeing to form the next government separately in Maharashtra -which is currently under President's rule. While the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress is still in talks to finalise the Common minimum programme to form an alliance, the BJP has vowed that it will form the next government. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56), while the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ).

