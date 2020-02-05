'No Such Compulsion': Maha CM Uddhav On Not Paying Visit To PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi In Delhi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday stated that he will visit New Delhi when he needs to. "I will definitely go to Delhi when I need to", CM Thackeray stated when asked about why he has not visited the national capital since he took over as Maharashtra CM in November 2019. "There is no such compulsion. I don't have any anger or ill will. I will go to Delhi when I need to," Thackeray said in an interview to Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana.

Udhhav's statement came in response to a question about him not visiting the national capital to pay a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, after being sworn-in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. When asked if he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, the Maharashtra Chief Minister stated that he will surely pay a visit to PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi and other leaders. "Why not? I will meet Modi, Sonia, Advani, and other people," Thackeray said.

Earlier on December 6, 2019, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi while receiving him at the airport. PM Modi was visiting Pune to attend the conference of Director Generals and Inspectors of Police on December 7 and 8. It was the first meeting between the duo after Thackeray took over the charge of Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

READ | CM Uddhav reveals being 'anguished' during BJP-Shiv Sena split; questions old ally

End the 35-year-old 'Mahyuti' alliance

The BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refusing to accede to these demands. After hectic drama, the Shiv Sena ended up forming a government with old enemies NCP and Congress, with the BJP - the single-largest party in the state - now sitting in the Opposition.

READ | Sanjay Raut justifies CM Uddhav's CAA stance; says action against 'anti-nationals' a must

READ | CM Uddhav lauds PM Modi for the formation of Ram temple trust, says 'It was the duty of Centre'

(With inputs from ANI)